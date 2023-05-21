Saboi Imboela Blasts Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo For Harassing Kitwe Mayor

IMBOELA BLASTS MATAMBO FOR HARASSING KITWE MAYOR

Lusaka, Sunday, May 21, 2023 ( Daily Nation Zambia)

COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has come under fire for storming the office of the Kitwe Mayor, Mpasa Mwaya and intimidatingly threatening her with unknown reprisals over her social media posting in which she said; ‘He will resign after the press conference.’

Saboi Imboela, the president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as harassment and petty behavior by Mr Matambo who stormed the Kitwe Mayor’s office under the guise of paying a courtesy call.

Ms Imboela said the UPND had become so averse to criticism and divergent views that they were ready to come down and harass citizens who were expressing themselves.

Reacting to the decision by the UPND on the Copperbelt to ban Ms Mwaya from ever welcoming President Hakainde Hichilema or attending any state event where the head of State would be the guest, Ms Imboela said Mr Matambo was practicing uncivil and barbaric kind of politics particularly against an elected woman civic leader.

She said there was nothing wrong for any citizen to demand the resignation of President Hichilema if they felt shortchanged by the head of State who had made mega promises but had hardly fulfilled any of the campaign pledges.

She has called on the women movements to rise and condemn Mr Matambo in the strongest terms possible for harassing Ms Mwaya whose work as a civic leader was never being appreciated on account that she was from the opposition, the Patriotic Front (PF).

Ms Imboela said as a woman leader, leading an opposition political party, she had taken Mr Matambo’s threats against the Kitwe Mayor with great exception and that the UPND should desist from victimizing the female gender in politics.

“It is shocking that Mr Matambo, as a Minister of the Copperbelt could take it upon himself to storm the office of the Kitwe Mayor, Mpasa Mwaya tagging the media along with him. There was no need for such an uncivilised show of political power towards a woman who had done nothing wrong. In her post, the Mayor never mentioned Presdent Hichilema to resign and the UPND and their zealots decided to interpret her post to suit their level of understanding. That in all sense was not a courtesy call but Mr Matambo stormed the office of the Mayor to harass and intimidate her. It is unfortunate, unacceptable and barbaric. It should never happen again,” Ms Imboela said.

She said it was time the UPND understood and accepted that Zambia was a democracy and that citizens shall continue to express themselves even if it was to the displeasure of those in government.

Ms Imboela said had Mr Matambo, as Minister of Copperbelt Province taken time to acquaint himself with the office of the Kitwe Mayor, he would have appreciated her efforts in working with the UPND government in fostering development.

Ms Imboela is commending Ms Mwaya for handling Mr Matambo in the most mature manner without being emotive in responding to the accusations that she had demanded the resignation of President Hichilema.