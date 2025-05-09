Saboi Imboela Expels ‘Grandpa’ Saki, Appoints New Sheriff in Town as UKA goes full circus

Saboi Expels ‘Grandpa’ Saki, Appoints New Sheriff in Town as UKA goes full circus



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has officially stopped being a political movement and transformed into Zambia’s newest comedy series complete with surprise exits, dramatic speeches, and plot twists that would make Mpali jealous.





In the latest episode titled “Revenge of the Expelled,” Saboi Imboela the recently expelled leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a press conference not to defend herself, but to flip the table. Instead of sulking, she decided to fight fire with fireworks, announcing the expulsion of coalition chairperson and legal veteran Sakwiba “Grandpa Saki” Sikota.





“Not only have I expelled Grandpa Saki,” she said, straight-faced, “I’ve also retired him in national interest.” Because nothing says ‘new political energy’ like personally announcing someone’s pension package at a press conference.





But the real drama came when Saboi addressed Mr. Sikota’s presidential ambitions and let’s just say, she wasn’t holding back her sarcasm.





“The problem we have is everyone wants to be president,” she scoffed, “even those with four members in their party. How do you want to run a country when you can’t even fill a Honda fit?”





She has since appointed Robert Chansa, leader of the “Revamped for Development Change” party a political group so quiet, some Zambians thought it was a book club, as the new Chairperson of UKA. Because, clearly, the solution to UKA’s instability is more plot characters.





Zambians on social media are already calling for a popcorn tax as this drama continues to unfold. Others have asked if UKA should just apply for a time slot on ZNBC and “do things properly.”



©️ KUMWESU