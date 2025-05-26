SABOI OPERATES IN DIVISIVE ENVIRONMENTS – KATEKA



By Mubanga Mubanga



New Heritage Party (NHP) leader Chishala Kateka says NDC president Saboi Imboela is used to operating in divisive environments.





And Kateka says Imboela is no longer a member of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) because she was expelled.





But Imboela said whoever claimed that she was being used by the UPND to destabilise the opposition was an idiot.





Daily Revelation contacted Kateka on Imboela’s claims that the NHP leader was not part of UKA and that she was a boardroom politician, as she was rarely on the ground.





In response, Kateka said, “Now, you are a person with your own ability to analyse. If one person is expelled by a group, then that person expels the chairman by herself, who is expelled?”





Kateka said she had no time to discuss Imboela’s issues and was not available for gutter politics.



CREDIT: dailyrevelationzambia.