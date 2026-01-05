SACCORD CALLS FOR RESOLUTION TO LATE PRESIDEDNT LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY





SOUTHERN African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes Director, Arthur Muyunda, has urged government and the family of late former President Edgar Lungu to bring an end to the prolonged delay surrounding his burial, saying the matter has taken too long to resolve.





Mr. Muyunda says there is no justification for the country to continue going back and forth over the burial arrangements, stressing that the former head of state deserves to be laid to rest.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News, Mr. Muyunda called for a clear national consensus on how the issue should be resolved, noting that as a former president, Mr. Lungu’s burial should be handled with dignity.





“The options are for the family to bring the remains into the country for a private burial or allow the government to repatriate the body and conduct a dignified state funeral.,” said Mr. Muyunda.





He expressed disappointment that dialogue between the family and the government has stalled, especially after mediators withdrew from the process.





Mr. Muyunda has since urged both the government and the Lungu family to set aside political differences, emphasizing that matters of death should unite, not divide, the nation.





He said politics should not be allowed to overshadow the need to give the former Head of State a respectful burial.



RCV