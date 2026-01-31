SACCORD WELCOMES MOVE TO BURRY LATE FORMER PRESIDENT ECL BEFORE ELECTIONS





The Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes SACCORD has welcomed the announcement that government is working on ensuring that late former president Edgar Lungu is buried before the forthcoming general elections.





Government recently disclosed that it is intensifying efforts to ensure former late President Edgar Lungu is laid to rest before the 13 august 2026 elections





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, SACCORD Executive Director, Arthur Muyunda, says he is hoping that this time around both parties will reach a consensus regarding the burial site.





“Both parties agreeing on the burial impasse of the late president, will not only fulfill the desires of Zambians but also remove the family out of distress,” said Mr. Muyunda.





He expressed concern and sadness that the body of the late president continues to be in a morgue 7 months after his death due to continued misunderstandings between government and the family.





He has called on both parties to do away with whatever made them not reach a consensus these past months so that the matter can come to a close.



By Christabel Kamunu

RCV