SAD: 13-Year-Old Girl Loses Leg After Police Shooting in Mufulira



Tragedy has struck Kantanshi Township in Mufulira District after a 13-year-old girl, Bukata Bunda, lost her leg following a police shooting incident.





Bukata’s leg was amputated at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital in Ndola after she was struck by a stray bullet on February 22, 2025. The bullet was allegedly fired by police officers pursuing a suspect who had escaped from their vehicle in Kantanshi’s Section 5.





Her father, Clifford Kunda, confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating that doctors had no choice but to amputate the leg to save Bukata’s life.



“It was the only option they had,” Kunda said somberly, adding that his daughter will remain hospitalized for at least three more weeks as she recovers from the surgery.





The incident has sparked outrage and grief in the local community, with Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba expressing “deep sadness” over the ordeal. He emphasized the need for thorough medical evaluations before resorting to extreme measures like amputation.



“This is a devastating situation. A young girl’s life has been permanently altered, and we must ensure that justice and accountability follow,” Mumba said.





He also assured Bukata’s family that he would push for full compensation and government support, promising to engage the relevant authorities.





However, what has further fueled public anger is the silence from the police. Days after the incident, there has been no official statement or explanation from the police regarding how a routine pursuit ended with a child losing her leg.





Community members have demanded transparency, with some calling for disciplinary action against the officers involved. “How does chasing one suspect end with a young girl losing her leg? We need answers, and we need them now,” said one Kantanshi resident.





As Bukata lies in her hospital bed, grappling with the life-altering consequences of what should have been a routine police operation, the nation watches closely waiting not just for answers, but for accountability.



March 6, 2025

