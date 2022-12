SAD: Zambian Shot Dead In Crime Infested Johannesburg

Emmanuel Mwamba writes ✍️

Iam so saddened to learn of the sudden death of Mr. Masauso Chisanga, an active and jovial member of the Zambian Community in South Africa.

Details remain scanty but show that Masauso was shot dead in Randburg, Johannesburg in circumstances that are yet to be clear.

My deepest condolences to his family and to the Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA).

May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Details later. S