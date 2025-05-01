



SADC commences withdrawal of SAMIDRC from the Eastern Democratic

Republic of the Congo (DRC)

01 May 2025, Gaborone, Botswana: The Southern African Development Community

(SADC) has officially commenced with the withdrawal from the Eastern DRC as of 29

April 2025.



The withdrawal is being conducted by road, transiting through the Republic

of Rwanda to the respective Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs).



This action is in accordance with the directive of the Extraordinary Summit of SADC

Heads of State and Government held on 13 March 2025, which announced the

termination of the SAMIDRC mandate and endorsed the phased withdrawal of the

Mission.



The decision is further supported by the outcomes of the engagement held in Goma,

DRC, on 28 March 2025, between the Chiefs of Defence Force of the Troop

Contributing Countries (TCCs) and the leadership of the Alliance Fleuve

Congo/Movement of 23 March (AFC/M23).



As part of this process, SADC is withdrawing its troops, together with their military

equipment, from Goma and Sake through a designated route via Rwanda.



SAMIDRC was deployed on 15 December 2023, with troops from the Republics of

Malawi, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania.



The Mission was mandated to support the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in restoring peace and stability in the eastern part of the country.



However, the security environment in the region has significantly deteriorated since

the beginning of 2025. The withdrawal of FARDC from several frontline positions left

SAMIDRC forces increasingly vulnerable. As a result, on 28 January 2025, M23/AFC

forces captured the city of Goma, which remains under their control, along with the

town of Sake.



SADC reaffrms its continued commitment to regional peace and security and remains

engaged in supporting diplomatic and political efforts towards a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Eastern DRC