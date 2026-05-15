SADC HAS HAD ENOUGH OF ZIMBABWE’S ENDLESS SUCCESSION WARS:



By Reason Wafawarova



What the architects of CAB3 appear not to have anticipated is that, in trying to consolidate themselves, they may well have achieved the exact opposite of what they intended. They have united the region against them.





Our recent engagements with regional governments within SADC — particularly the five still led by liberation movements: Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Angola — have revealed a strikingly consistent picture.



These were not merely formal diplomatic exchanges conducted for public consumption, but deeper political conversations within the corridors where regional power quietly assesses threats, risks, and strategic realities without the burden of public diplomacy.





The message emerging from those engagements is unmistakable: the regional mood toward Zimbabwe has shifted profoundly.



There is growing impatience.

More importantly, there is growing alarm.



The liberation movements that once treated Zimbabwe’s internal crises as unfortunate but manageable family disputes are increasingly coming to a different conclusion.





They now see a dangerous pattern: a ruling elite trapped in perpetual succession wars, repeatedly exporting instability to the region while expecting neighbouring states to absorb the political, economic, and security consequences.



In one particularly revealing exchange during these engagements, a senior South African military figure asked a question with striking directness:





“How is this different from what G40 was trying to do?”



The uncomfortable truth is that, in the eyes of many within the region, it is not.



>The same refusal to manage succession responsibly.



>The same obsession with internal consolidation.



>The same dangerous belief that the region will indefinitely tolerate instability while factions within ZANU PF wage endless battles for survival.





The revolutionary parties of Southern Africa are not merely observing Zimbabwe anymore. They are studying it with concern.



Senior figures within both the MPLA in Angola and SWAPO in Namibia, from what emerged during these regional engagements, are increasingly frustrated by what they see as a recurring Zimbabwean cycle: unresolved factionalism, political uncertainty, institutional paralysis, and the expectation that neighbouring states must continually contain the fallout.





There is a sense that Zimbabwe keeps presenting the region with the same crisis in different clothing.



What once appeared to be temporary instability is now being interpreted as structural dysfunction.



This matters because liberation movements across Southern Africa historically viewed ZANU PF not merely as another governing party, but as part of a shared revolutionary heritage.





Zimbabwe occupied a symbolic place in the political imagination of the region. Its crises were therefore often treated with caution, patience, and solidarity.





That patience is visibly thinning.



Even within diplomatic circles, the language has begun to change.



Increasingly, officials are no longer speaking about isolated political tensions or economic difficulties. They are speaking openly about “the Zimbabwean crisis.” The phrase itself is revealing because it signals a recognition that the problem is no longer episodic. It is systemic.



And within that discussion, uncomfortable questions are being raised about regional leadership.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, currently chairing SADC, is increasingly viewed by regional observers as having struggled to rise decisively to the moment.



Diplomacy, by its nature, rarely expresses criticism bluntly. But beneath the carefully measured language lies clear dissatisfaction with Pretoria’s handling of the Zimbabwe question.





The concern is not simply political. It is strategic.



One veteran Tanzanian securocrat remarked that with elections approaching in Zambia, the last thing Southern Africa needs is an unstable Zimbabwe sitting at the centre of the region like a political powder keg.



That description is not rhetorical flourish. It reflects genuine security anxiety.





Because the regional security establishment increasingly sees Zimbabwe not as a stable state experiencing temporary turbulence, but as a country drifting toward serious internal rupture.



That assessment is informed not by newspaper headlines, opposition rhetoric, or social media noise, but by sustained intelligence observation.



The regional intelligence community is monitoring Zimbabwe with unusual intensity.



And among those monitoring events, there appears to be growing consensus that the present trajectory is unsustainable.





The concern is no longer theoretical.



The indicators that security institutions watch closely — political fragmentation, elite distrust, institutional instability, economic exhaustion, growing public anger, and uncertainty within the security sector itself — are all flashing simultaneously.



That combination deeply troubles those whose responsibility is to anticipate regional instability before it erupts.





Perhaps most significantly, confidence in President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself appears to be deteriorating beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.



The liberation movements that once viewed him as the man who would stabilise Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe now increasingly view him as a liability.





Not necessarily because they oppose him ideologically.



But because they no longer believe he can restore coherence, legitimacy, or stability to the Zimbabwean state.



And in politics, especially regional politics, that distinction matters.



What is unfolding is not dramatic public abandonment.



It is something more subtle and potentially more dangerous: quiet distancing.





The silence of regional liberation movements should not be mistaken for support.



It increasingly resembles withdrawal. They are not defending him with enthusiasm.



They are not politically investing themselves in his future.



They are not publicly tying their credibility to his leadership.





Instead, there is a growing sense that many in the region are stepping back cautiously from a situation they fear may deteriorate rapidly.



This is precisely where the CAB3 project appears to have fundamentally miscalculated.



Its architects seemingly believed that regional legitimacy could be manufactured through proximity to power, carefully staged imagery, elite networking, and transactional relationships.





But liberation movements in Southern Africa, whatever their flaws, possess long institutional memories.



They recognise familiar political patterns.



And many now appear convinced that Zimbabwe is once again recycling the same succession crisis that has repeatedly destabilised the country.



Money can purchase access. It can purchase temporary silence.





It can even purchase carefully choreographed political symbolism.



But it cannot purchase genuine regional confidence.



And that confidence appears to be evaporating.



The tragedy for Zimbabwe is that the country desperately requires the exact opposite of what it is currently experiencing.





It requires stability. It requires political clarity. It requires institutional credibility. It requires leadership capable of restoring confidence both domestically and regionally.



Instead, the region increasingly sees confusion, elite fragmentation, and political manoeuvring detached from the national interest.



This is why the regional mood matters.



Southern Africa understands from painful historical experience that instability in one state rarely remains confined within its borders.





Economic collapse spills across frontiers.



Migration pressures intensify. Security threats expand. Political contagion spreads.



Neighbouring governments therefore watch Zimbabwe not out of curiosity, but out of self-preservation.



And many now appear to believe that Zimbabwe is approaching a dangerous threshold.



The Cabal believed CAB3 would consolidate power.





Instead, it may have accelerated regional distrust.



It believed it could convert proximity to regional leaders into legitimacy.



Instead, it appears to have triggered deeper scrutiny.



It believed the region would quietly accommodate another unresolved succession project.



Instead, the region increasingly appears exhausted by Zimbabwe’s endless internal wars.





What is now emerging across Southern Africa is not solidarity with the Cabal.



It is fatigue. And beneath that fatigue lies fear.



Fear that Zimbabwe is drifting toward a moment the region may no longer be able to contain.





The clock, increasingly, is no longer working in favour of those who imagined they could indefinitely manipulate events without consequence.



Because once regional confidence collapses, political isolation follows quickly.





And once political isolation sets in, even powerful factions can discover that survival becomes far more difficult than domination ever was.



Zimbabwe today resembles a ticking political time bomb.



The tragedy is not merely that the warning signs are visible.



It is that so many within the political establishment appear determined to ignore them.