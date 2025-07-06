SADC PRESIDENTS & PRIME MINISTERS EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS



President Dr Lazarus Chakwera holds a PhD in Theology from the University of Trinity International University in the United States of America. He also holds a bachelor degree from University of Malawi and Masters from University of North in South Africa.





The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Zambia. He also holds a Bachelor of Administration degree and a Bachelor of Education degree both from the University of Zimbabwe.





Prime Minister of Eswatini, Russel Mmiso Dlamini, holds a Master of Philosophy in Sustainable Development, Planning and Management from Stellenbosch University of South Africa and also bachelors degree in Administration. He also holds a BSc in Agricultural Education from the University of Eswatini.





President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichelema an economist, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Businesses Administration from the University of Zambia and Masters in Finance and Business Strategy from the University of Birmingham, England.





President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa holds a law degree from the University of the Limpopo.





President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, he holds a law degree and Masters degree in Development Management from Catholic University in Mozambique.





Prime Minister of Lesotho, Sam Matekene has unique qualifications. He has a Junior Certificate but is a very successful businessman.





President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah she holds a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Keele in England.





President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko holds a Masters degree in Law from the Ivy league, Harvard university in the United States of America. He also got his Bachelor degree from the University of Botswana.





João Lourenço of Angola holds a Masters degree in historical studies at the Lenin- Political – Military Academy in Russia.