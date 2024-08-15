SADC SUMMIT BEING HELD AMIDST REGIONAL TENSIONS

..its time SADC invoked and invited the Panel of the Wise to help lower regional tensions among states…

● Namibia and Botswana have banned imports of some fruits and vegetables from South Africa.

● Zambia and DRC have had border and trade tensions.

● Ideological differences on foreign policy approaches constrains Zambia and Zimbabwe relationship.

● Rwanda and DRC security tensions at an all time low

● Mozambique is battling with terrorism attacks and threats with a higher threat in Cabo Delgado and in Erati and Memba districts of Nampula province.

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government is being held on in Harare, Zimbabwe, under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

However the Summit is being held amidst serious regional economic, security and political tensions and threats.

During his visit to Russia, Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa made accusations that the United States of America is consolidating its regional military presence and strength in Zambia.

This threw bilateral relations between the sister states in a whirlwind.

Zambia has denied that a military base is being set up and has stated that it has merely enhanced security cooperation with the USA Government.

Zambia has also stated that the USA AFRICOM, an active combatant unit of the USA Army responsible for Africa, has merely opened a security office at the USA Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia.

Similarly, a trade war is looming as a ban on fresh produce imports from South Africa, implemented by Botswana in 2022, has been extended until 2025.

Namibia has also imposed similar restrictions spaning from 2021 to 2025.

Further, heavy tensions broke out between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, which have led to several alleged attacks by Congolese and Rwandan forces on each other’s territory.

In eastern DRC, the M23 rebels, an armed group formed largely of congolese Tutsis, are engaged in a deadly offensive with the Congolese military that has led to a massive humanitarian and displacement crisis.

According to the UN expert group report, 3,000 to 4,000 Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) members are fighting alongside the M23 in DRC. A previous UN report accused Kigali of supporting and aiding M23.

The tensions have restrained bilateral relations to the extent that President Felix Thsiekedi skipped President Paul Kagame’s inauguration ceremony of his fourth term in Kigali.

Similarly, President Hichilema was expected to attend the Summit especially that he is to hand-over the Chairpersonship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to President Mnangagwa in Harare.

However with the simmering tensions, President Hichilema may skip the Summit and delegate the responsibility to an alternate probably led by Ministers of Defence and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This is probably the ideal time to invoke the role of the Panel of the Wise (PoW) under SADC and the African Union to initiatae mediation to lower political, security and trade tensions rising quickly in one of the most successful regional economic grouping in Africa.

A spike in insurgent attacks in northern Mozambique continues to drive a growing humanitarian and displacement crisis.

SADC has deployed security missions in Eastern Congo and Mozambique to restore peace and security to the areas that have seen escalated armed conflicts.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the Community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The Ordinary SADC Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It is also attended by heads of continental and regional bodies as observers.