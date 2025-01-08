Sadio Mane reveals how many children he wants to have with his 19-year-old wife

Former Liverpool striker, Sadio Mane has revealed how many children he would like to have with his wife Aisha Tamba.

Mane, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, married Tamba in an Islamic ceremony on January 7 2024 in Keur Massar, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar.

Aisha was 18 when the marriage took place, having met the Senegal international two years earlier through family connections.

A year on from their wedding, Mane has revealed he would like to have three or four children with his wife.

Speaking to Senepeopleplus, Mane said: ‘Funny question. If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides and I will thank Him no matter what.’

Asked if he would be open to have more children – specifically seven or eight, Mane laughed before saying ‘maybe, you never know’.

The 32-year-old star went on to add: ‘Whatever the number is, I will accept it. I am leaning more towards 3 or 4 and we will see about the rest.’

Mane is believed to have first met Tamba when she was aged 16, with her father revealing the star first set eyes on her ‘more than two years’ before the wedding.

Tamba’s father said: ‘My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane’s) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time.

‘He [Mane] probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me.

‘We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything and waited for this day to happen. They were not dating because Aisha was still young.’

According to reports, the marriage was agreed while she was still at school with the decision reached to wait until she reached 18 so that she could finish her studies.

Mane had reportedly been funding Aisha’s education at the all-girls Cabis school in Mbao, a town on the outskirts of Dakar.

Aisha’s reportedly obtained her diploma with a passable distinction, with Mane and her father congratulating her on her success.

Senenews reported that Aisha is now considering moving into higher education having obtained her baccalaureate.