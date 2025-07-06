SAFELI  CHILESHE: FIRST AFRICAN MAYOR

FIRST AFRICAN MAYOR



#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – OUTSTANDING NORTHERN RHODESIA PERSONALITIES





By Eugene Makai



For many Zambians of the current generation, the name Safeli Chileshe doesn’t have an immediate resonance. Yet, S.H. Chileshe occupies an important place in the history of our nation.



Mr. Chileshe was the first African Mayor of Lusaka serving from 1964 to 1965.



A student at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African studies (SOAS) in 1946, he was also an African member of the Northern Rhodesia Legislative Council for the ruling Federal Party (later United Federal Party of Roy Welensky) from 1954 to 1958.





After his stint as Mayor of Lusaka he was elected Member of Parliament on a UNIP ticket for Copperbelt West constituency in a 1967 by-election succeeding independent Member Hugh Stanely. He served until 1968.





Mr. Chileshe was also President of the Zambia Red Cross.





In these photographs, Mr. Chileshe is seen at his desk in his student days at SOAS in 1946, and, also as Mayor of Lusaka being welcomed by British High Commissioner-Designate J. A. Molyneux on 25th June 1964 at the opening of the British Information Services (BIS) office in Lusaka officiated by the Prime Minister of Northern Rhodesia Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda.