SAKWIBA HATES HH WITH PASSION- Saboi



NDC President who is also United Kwacha Alliance (UKWA) Acting President Saboi Imboela reveals that in meetings which they had with Harry Kalaba, Chishala Kateka , Jackson Silavwe and other little known one man party presidents, Sakwiba Sikota was exhibiting raw hate for President Hakainde Hichilema.

Imboela says whenever the name of HH came up, Sikota would speak angrily denouncing the President and even suggesting that once UPND leaves power the President needs to be arrested and detained immediately. Sikota hasn’t healed for losing party leadership to HH in UPND following the death of Anderson Mazoka.





Meanwhile, Jackson Silavwe says old man Sikota has been a problem in UKWA and has frustrated everyone. Silavwe indicates that he will support the leadership of Saboi Imboela.





Silavwe, Imboela and Kateka are set to expel Sakwiba Sikota from UKWA. The trio will then deliver UKWA to Tonse Alliance.

-Zambian Truth