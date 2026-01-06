SAKWIBA SIKOTA CONDEMNS BLOCKING OF LAWYERS AT DEC OFFICES DURING QUESTIONING OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota has expressed outrage over the blocking of Lawyers from accessing the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- premises during the questioning of Archbishop Alick Banda yesterday.





Mr. Sikota says despite the generally peaceful conduct by police, he finds it shameful that some Lawyers were denied entry.





He has questioned the legal basis for police officers to choose which Lawyers can be present during questioning, citing concerns about respect for the rule of law.

Mr. Sikota adds that such discretion undermines constitutional guarantees, overshadowing any positive aspects of the police operation and has called on authorities to respect constitutional rights, ensuring law enforcement actions remain lawful, fair, and credible.





Yesterday, Mr. Sikota, Makebi Zulu, and opposition Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe were among the Lawyers blocked from entering the DEC premises during the questioning of Archbishop Banda.



PHOENIX NEWS