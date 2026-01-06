SAKWIBA SIKOTA CONDEMNS BLOCKING OF LAWYERS AT DEC OFFICES DURING QUESTIONING OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA
By Nelson Zulu
Lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota has expressed outrage over the blocking of Lawyers from accessing the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- premises during the questioning of Archbishop Alick Banda yesterday.
Mr. Sikota says despite the generally peaceful conduct by police, he finds it shameful that some Lawyers were denied entry.
He has questioned the legal basis for police officers to choose which Lawyers can be present during questioning, citing concerns about respect for the rule of law.
Mr. Sikota adds that such discretion undermines constitutional guarantees, overshadowing any positive aspects of the police operation and has called on authorities to respect constitutional rights, ensuring law enforcement actions remain lawful, fair, and credible.
Yesterday, Mr. Sikota, Makebi Zulu, and opposition Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe were among the Lawyers blocked from entering the DEC premises during the questioning of Archbishop Banda.
PHOENIX NEWS
Saki is exhibiting bitterness and hatred towards upnd govt, there’s literally nothing good done under it’s reign that he can praise or appreciate. I am sorry for him because what he does, does not earn him anything. Saki should have considered going back to UPND it’s not too late. We have seen CK, GBM going back to their former political parties, he can also emulate them and end his unending bitterness with the party that introduce him to politics.
Ba Sikota its that attitude that got PF and the state of affairs we find ourselves in this position in the first place. Its not about you. The entire LAZ can not also use that excuse to say they are there to represent Banda Alick. That is an abuse of your status as senior counsel. With such an attitude what are you teaching those joining your profession?
Banda as appointed Counsel. They were allowed. Being a lawyer Te sangwa po iyo!….behave like an educated man and a Professional. We are now failing to distingush between a norm and professional conduct and that of a kaponya. You bring the standards down…where is LAZ council to sensure this senior counsel of unbecoming behavior? Ba LAZ members demand better.
You have negative energy man, in case no one told you. All you see are negatives. Own up man and live a happy life.