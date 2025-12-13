 Salah back in Liverpool squad for Brighton game after ‘peace talks’ with coach

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton following what have been described as behind the scenes peace talks with head coach Arne Slot.

The development comes days after Salah sparked major controversy with a blunt public interview after Liverpool’s dramatic 3–3 draw with Leeds United, in which he said he had been “thrown under the bus” and claimed he had “no relationship” with Slot. The comments led to intense speculation about his future at Anfield and resulted in the Egypt international being completely left out of the squad for Tuesday’s 1–0 win over Inter Milan.

Despite the fallout, reports from The Guardian indicate that the 33 year old forward has now been recalled to the squad for the Brighton fixture. Salah is expected to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations immediately after the game, making his reintegration into the team particularly notable.

Salah has not started any of Liverpool’s last four matches and has endured a difficult spell of form, which has coincided with Liverpool’s struggles this season. The Reds have slipped to 10th place in the league table after 15 games, a sharp contrast to last season when they lifted the Premier League title in Slot’s first campaign in charge.

While it remains unclear whether Salah has privately apologised to Slot, sources suggest discussions have taken place, though the specifics of those conversations have not been made public. His comments after the Leeds match dominated headlines and drew strong criticism, including from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the Leeds draw, Salah said: “I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. That’s the third time. It’s the first time in my career I think.

“[I am] very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel.

“Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on the bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises.

“I used to have a good relationship [with manager Slot]. Now we don’t have any relationship and I don’t know why.”

Carragher described the interview as unacceptable, saying: “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game.

“I think whenever Mo Salah stops in the mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position.”

Salah has faced criticism this season for an apparent dip in intensity, though Slot previously reduced the winger’s defensive duties after taking over from Jurgen Klopp. Despite recent issues, Salah remains one of the most successful players in Liverpool’s history, having scored 250 goals and provided 116 assists in 420 appearances.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017, he has helped the club win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and Community Shield, cementing his status as a modern Liverpool great.