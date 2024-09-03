Salah’s deal at Anfield to expire next summer

Mohamed Salah has revealed that his contract with Liverpool is set to expire next summer, and there have been no discussions about a renewal.

The 32-year-old forward, who played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, hinted that this season could be his last at Anfield.

Speaking after the match, Salah reflected on the possibility of leaving Liverpool, saying, “I was coming to the game, I was saying, ‘look, it could be the last time’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season.’ I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

Salah’s comments have sparked speculation about his future, especially considering the Egyptian forward’s impressive form. He has already scored in each of Liverpool’s opening three games this season, further solidifying his status as one of the club’s most influential players.

When asked about Salah’s remarks, Liverpool manager Arne Slot downplayed the situation, emphasizing Salah’s current importance to the team. “It’s a lot of ‘if’.

At this moment he is one of ours, and I am really happy with him being one of ours, and he played really well. I don’t talk about contracts from players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today,” Slot said.

Salah’s current contract, signed in July 2022, made him reportedly the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history, with a weekly wage exceeding £350,000. Despite this, Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah last September, signaling the club’s commitment to keeping him.

Salah’s record-breaking performances at Old Trafford further underscore his value. He has been involved in 17 of Liverpool’s last 23 Premier League goals against Manchester United, with 11 goals and six assists. Salah’s ten goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford make him one of the most prolific visitors to the stadium in Premier League history.

Sunday’s victory over Manchester United propelled Liverpool to second place in the Premier League standings, trailing only Manchester City on goal difference. Reflecting on the result, Salah said, “A great result. Everyone knows the derby is important for the fans and the city. We need to carry on, and if you want to fight for the league, you have to win each game.”