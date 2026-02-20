By Augustine Mukoka



SALARY AT LARGE: Nora Hauptle Must Stop Holding Zambia To Ransom; She Must Earn Her Paycheck

By end of next week, Copper Queens coach Nora Hauptle would have earned $20, 000 for only working 10 out of at least 50 days (that’s if her leave days accrue at 2 days per month).



As of May 2025, Nora had run to FIFA reporting the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for allegedly breaching terms of her contract after she went some three months without pay.

As these two scenarios are playing out, we have some people clapping for Nora. How?



Ati iyo she announced she would not be at the COSAFA women’s tournament because she preferred some tournament in the Middle East.

Well, her employers – FAZ – saw it fit to restrict their focus for Zambia’s preparations for the WAFCON to one team rather than two teams less than one month before the tournament.



And because her employers preferred to start with the COSAFA to splitting into two, she has not shown up for the regional tournament. Just like she didn’t show up for the

Malawi invitational tournament. Such conduct is concerning. Nora would rather be in Dubai than in Chibolya watching Luyando.

Whether Nora likes it or not, her bills are being paid by the girls from our townships and that’s her office for now.

It’s unacceptable for her to be running to Switzerland each time the team has a brief window of rest.

From what I have gathered, Copper Queens are earmarked for another set of friendlies after the COSAFA to continue preparations for WAFCON.



The only challenge that arose was to flirt with the idea of two teams – one for COSAFA and the other for the Pink Tournament.

Yes. She’s a decent coach.

Yes. She’s firm & wants the best (hopefully) for Zambia (to enrich her CV).

Yes. She’s strictly focusing on delivery.



But all these attributes amount to nothing if she drops her professionalism guard.

Her employer saw it fit to focus on COSAFA. Thereafter, she would then proceed but it appears she has opted out of duty.

If I were her employer, COSAFA would still be good preparation for WAFCON.



Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a friendly in Dubai, those funds can be channeled towards motivating the players. That way they will fight a little harder at WAFCON know too well their pockets are overflowing.

As things stand, it appears Nora is AWOL. Does she have a good reason to stay away? No, not at all.

Alas, she just doesn’t want to prepare the team with a COSAFA tournament.



This is the highest form of insubordination. In any organization, it leads to disciplinary action including up to termination of employment.

Nora should not be treated with kid gloves. Per annum, she’s is entitled to $120, 000 plus as part of her emoluments. But Charles Halubono, who only gets allowances, is the one doing her job. Aya ni manyengo colleagues.



I am wondering whether there was any due diligence in hiring Nora. Those who brought her to Zambia must tell us what they saw in her.

If a Zambian behaved like Nora, would he or she be treated the same? Let’s be fair.



In summary, when an expatriate coaches agrees to coach any Chipolopolo team, he or she must be required to spend more than 75% their time in Zambia.



We can’t always be dancing to the tune of these coaches all because they’re expatriate. I agree with them on zero tolerance on interference but not coaching the team using Microsoft Teams (remotely). It doesn’t make business sense.

NOTE: As you comment, please allow ba Bruce Mwape to rest. He is a closed chapter.