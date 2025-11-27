Salon Owner Arrested for “Kidnapping” Client Who Refused to Pay

A salon appointment turned into a criminal investigation after Jessica Odom, a woman who simply wanted her hair braided, accused the owner of Mama Gifted Hands based in Birmingham, Alabama, and two stylists of kidnapping and assaulting her during a dispute over the price of her braids. Police later arrested the salon owner and both stylists after a now-viral video showed them grabbing Odom’s braids and blocking her from leaving until she paid an additional $50.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the trouble began when she booked a same-day appointment for boho knotless braids and confirmed via text that the starting price was $200. She said the owner explained the cost might increase depending on length, but at no point did she request or agree to additional human hair. Odom told viewers on TikTok that she arrived to friendly customer service—only for the situation to unravel once she paid the $200 in cash.

Odom recorded what happened next: the owner refused to let her walk out, insisting the real price was $250 because human hair had been added without her request. The viral video shows the owner and a stylist gripping Odom’s newly installed braids, physically preventing her from reaching the door. Odom said she was told she would not be allowed to leave unless she paid the extra fee.

Odom recalled that when she attempted to exit, she was pushed back inside the salon, and at one point, her natural hair was ripped out. She said the owner then “negotiated” the surcharge down to $30, warning that if Odom refused to pay, the stylists would cut the human hair out of her braids. Odom reported feeling terrified as she was allegedly held inside the salon for nearly 40 minutes.

When Birmingham police arrived, the salon owner accused Odom of assault. However, officers reviewed the surveillance footage and found no evidence supporting the owner’s claims. Instead, authorities arrested 32-year-old Aissatou Camara, 30-year-old Julia Ondo, and 45-year-old Gwadys Audrey Nzinga Koumba on Nov. 21. All three were charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault. Jail records show Camara and Ondo remain behind bars on a $500 bond.

This shocking case follows a similar viral incident in Louisiana earlier this year, where a Baton Rouge stylist tried to cut off an 11-year-old girl’s braids after her mother refused to pay a late fee—an act that ultimately cost the stylist her job. Together, the cases have ignited national debate about salon professionalism, customer safety, and the growing number of disputes tied to braided-style pricing.