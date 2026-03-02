SAME INDIVIDUALS WHO MISLED PAST PRESIDENTS NOW ENDORSE HH – TONSE



The Tonse Alliance in Eastern Province says the same individuals who allegedly misled former president Rupiah Banda in 2011 and later Edgar Lungu ahead of the 2021 general elections have now shifted their endorsement to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during a media briefing, the Alliance’s Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary for Politics, Pumulo Zulu expressed concern over what he described as a recurring pattern of political misguidance in the province.





He was flanked by Raphael Lungu, Chairperson for Politics, and Jason Mwale, the party’s National Youth Chairperson.





The Alliance has since urged citizens to critically evaluate political endorsements and remain vigilant as the 2026 general elections approach.