Samuel Eto: Explains Why is going to be difficult for Bafana Bafana players to play in top 5 leagues in Europe

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o has shared his honest views on Bafana Bafana following their AFCON campaign, saying South African players still struggle to cope with pressure at the highest level.

Speaking on CRTV Sports during an interview aired on 17 January 2026, Eto’o said the lack of experience in high-pressure environments is one of the main reasons why South African players find it difficult to break into Europe’s top five leagues.

“South African players have talent, but football at the highest level is about mentality,” Eto’o said. “At AFCON, we saw that when the pressure increased, Bafana Bafana struggled to manage key moments. That strong mentality is what was missing.”

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker added that European football demands consistency under pressure every week. “In Europe, you play big matches all the time. You must be mentally strong. That experience helps players grow, and it’s something South Africans still lack.”

Despite his criticism, Eto’o believes the future can be bright. He said if South African football can fix its mentality and expose more players to tough environments, Bafana Bafana could go far in future tournaments.

“They have potential,” he concluded. “If they learn to handle pressure, South Africa will surprise many people.”