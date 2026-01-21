Samuel Eto’o finally confronted with questions about President Paul Biya on France 24

Trending ⚡️🇨🇲

Samuel Eto’o was finally confronted with questions about President Paul Biya on France 24📺 and here is how it went down.





Journalist🗣️ “Do you support the head of state, Paul Biya?”



Samuel Eto’o🗣️ “The one who was elected by Cameroonians is the head of state. He is the one who has responsibilities toward all Cameroonians, and all we can do is do everything possible to contribute to the successful completion of his term.”





Journalist🗣️ “He has just turned 92. Don’t you think it would be the right time for him to say, “I’m going to step aside so that Cameroonian youth can find a successor”?





Samuel Eto’o🗣️ “I’m not here to give my opinion on what the head of state should or should not do. What I have to do is take responsibility in my own field and contribute to ensuring that our country continues to move forward. Obviously, there are many things to fix, but each of us, in our own field, must take responsibility and try to move things forward”