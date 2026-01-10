🚨🇨🇲💥BREAKING! SAMUEL ETO’O lifts the spirits of the Indomitable Lions in the dressing room with this speech:





“Seeing you sad I have tears in my eyes but I’ll make an effort not to cry. I want to tell you to be proud of yourselves for what you did during this competition. Be proud! You’ll go out soon; there is a lot of emotion, a lot has been happening; we stay dignified as Cameroonians. Don’t make smashing declarations. We stay worthy as Cameroonians. Bravo to you! I hope you remain friends that you are.

Our primary strength is you, is your group. I really hope you remain this group we have seen which made us dream. For me personally, I say a big Thank You! I know millions of Cameroonians are proud of you. They are proud of what you have done. Irrespective of the result today, we saw a team of men. We saw a team of Cameroonians.

Prepare yourselves because here we are done but it’s a new start. Now you’ll be awaited and now we will not do less than what we have shown during this championship. We won’t do less, guys, not less! Be proud of yourselves. It’s a sad moment sure; we all wanted to go a bit further but football is like this. That’s how football is. That’s how it is. We accept, our emotions get down again and we stay worthy. The only thing: stay worthy.

I repeat, no declarations, no declarations! As for the coaches, I conclude with you, thank you! You know the day I called you in my office Mr coach, I told you go as coach. You know what we said. I want to tell you thank you for accepting this difficult but beautiful mission. You accomplished it like the Cameroonians you are. I can only be proud of you.

I know my small person represents nothing in front of the 30 to 35 million Cameroonians who are proud of you… I tell you all thank you for all your contributions. This is our first victory, guys, believe me. The next AFCON , we are coming to win it. Hear me well, boys, and start preparing from today. We will take our revenge.

The next AFCON, we won’t hide. Every match we play we win. You’ve understood? Thank you all! The doctors, the nutritionists, the DGSN, and what more. Thank you! We didn’t see s group with scandal. It’s thanks to you too. Thank you, security! …I end with my collaborator, head of mission, big brother, thank you! Thank you, boys! I leave you now. Be proud of yourselves! We sing our best song in the world, the national anthem…” (Everyone stands and sings)



[Transcribed from French to English by Ade Divine]