Samuel Eto’o reveals he was advised to ask the indomitable Lions to leave the pitch in the quarter finals against Morocco but he chose not to do it..





Samuel Eto’o,️“I was suspended for four matches because I refused to make that decision.

You know, sometimes emotions are uncontrollable, and at one point during our match against Morocco, there were a lot of emotions involved, and one of my teammates suggested I withdraw the team. But on a whim, I could have made that decision.

But I don’t think I’m going to blame the Senegalese coach. On the contrary, he had the courage to defend his team; you have to take those kinds of risks. In the end, Senegal won, and that’s what I want to remember.

Now, those in charge of investigating, of looking into what went wrong, will take responsibility, but the fact remains that there are emotions in a football match, and we have to do everything we can to prevent those emotions from getting out of hand […] And what does ‘doing everything’ mean? We might have VAR.”

It costs us nothing to check the game facts, and I think that if we check the game facts at some point, our emotions will be much better controlled. 



[FRANCE24]