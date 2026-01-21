Samuel Eto’o reveals he was advised to ask the indomitable Lions to leave the pitch in the quarter finals against Morocco but he chose not to do it..
Samuel Eto’o,️“I was suspended for four matches because I refused to make that decision.
You know, sometimes emotions are uncontrollable, and at one point during our match against Morocco, there were a lot of emotions involved, and one of my teammates suggested I withdraw the team. But on a whim, I could have made that decision.
But I don’t think I’m going to blame the Senegalese coach. On the contrary, he had the courage to defend his team; you have to take those kinds of risks. In the end, Senegal won, and that’s what I want to remember.
Now, those in charge of investigating, of looking into what went wrong, will take responsibility, but the fact remains that there are emotions in a football match, and we have to do everything we can to prevent those emotions from getting out of hand […] And what does ‘doing everything’ mean? We might have VAR.”
It costs us nothing to check the game facts, and I think that if we check the game facts at some point, our emotions will be much better controlled.
[FRANCE24]