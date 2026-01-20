Samuel Eto’o talks about Senegal Coach Pape Thiaw’s reaction (Instructing his players to leave the pitch during AFCON final)





Samuel Eto’o on France 24 🗣



“I was sanctioned for four matches because I refused to make the same decision. You know, emotions are sometimes uncontrollable, and at one point, during our match against Morocco, there were a lot of emotions, and one of my compatriots suggested that I withdraw the team.





I could have made that decision impulsively. But I don’t think I’m going to blame the Senegalese coach.





On the contrary, he had the courage to defend his team; you have to take those kinds of risks. In the end, Senegal won, and that’s what I want to focus on.





Now, those who are responsible for investigating and looking into what went wrong will take their responsibilities, but the fact remains that there are emotions in a football match, and we must do everything to prevent these emotions from getting out of control

…And what does “doing everything” mean?





Perhaps we need VAR. It costs us nothing to check the incidents of play, and I think that if we check the incidents of play at certain points, our emotions will be much better controlled.”



