SAMUKONGA RANKED WORLD NUMBER TWO, MAKES HISTORY





By Mulenga Chipampe Makasa



Zambia’s sprint sensation Muzala Samukonga has made history after being ranked second in the world in the 400 meters by World Athletics.





The 22-year-old, known for his explosive speed and strong finishes, continues to shine on the global stage. He won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and recently claimed bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Samukonga is second only to Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, who leads the current global rankings.





With eyes now on the 2025 World Championships, Samukonga’s rise signals a new era for Zambian athletics.



#NewsOnTheGo