SANDF soldiers demand R600,000 in unpaid allowances after DRC deployment





South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers, recently returned from a challenging deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have accused their leadership of withholding significant allowances, claiming they are owed at least R600,000 each.





The dispute prompted an urgent meeting between the SANDF and the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) after the union publicized the issue, amplifying the soldiers’ grievances.





The soldiers, deployed under the Southern African Development Community Mission (SAMIDRC) in the DRC, allege they were promised R108,000 per month for their 15-month service but received only R34,000 to R58,000 monthly, leaving a shortfall of hundreds of thousands per soldier.





Sandu has labeled the withholding of allowances as illegal under South African law, urging affected troops to pursue legal action through the union’s channels rather than unlawful protests.



The SANDF has acknowledged the complaints, stating that the issue of outstanding allowances will be “addressed and clarified.”





However, no clear timeline or detailed explanation has been provided, fueling frustration among troops and drawing criticism from political parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA), which has demanded transparency on the allocation of funds.





The DA notes that the South African government budgeted R5 billion for the mission, with additional SADC funding intended to support troop allowances.





The controversy comes amid broader concerns about the SANDF’s underfunding, logistical failures, and the chaotic withdrawal of troops from the DRC, where 14 soldiers lost their lives in clashes with M23 rebels.





As the dispute over unpaid allowances escalates, soldiers and their union are pressing for accountability and swift resolution to ensure fair compensation for their service.