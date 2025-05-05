SANDF withdraws from DRC as M23 offensive collapses SADC  mission

SANDF withdraws from DRC as M23 offensive collapses regional mission



The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is pulling out nearly 2,900 troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the region unravels under mounting pressure from M23 rebel advances.





The SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), launched in 2023 to quell escalating violence in the country’s eastern provinces, has effectively collapsed. The turning point came as the M23 rebel group allegedly supported by Rwanda captured the strategic cities of Goma on January 27, 2025, and Bukavu on February 16, 2025.





South African forces have borne the brunt of the conflict, suffering significant casualties. Fourteen soldiers were killed during fierce fighting in January, with three more losing their lives in subsequent attacks. The conflict has exposed severe shortcomings in SANDF’s operational capacity, including outdated military equipment and persistent logistical challenges.





The withdrawal, which began in late April, is being conducted under a negotiated agreement with M23 to ensure safe passage. Convoys escorted by Rwandan forces are currently moving SANDF personnel through to Tanzania. However, approximately 1,000 South African troops remain in the DRC under the United Nations peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, now hampered by M23-imposed movement restrictions.





Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Over seven thousand people have been killed since January, and millions more have been displaced. M23 has also begun establishing parallel governance structures in captured territories, deepening the region’s instability.





The loss of South African lives has sparked national mourning and renewed debate over the country’s role in foreign military interventions. Opposition parties have slammed the mission as poorly planned and under-resourced. Analysts warn that the withdrawal highlights a broader crisis in regional peacekeeping efforts.





With M23 now a dominant force in eastern DRC, the collapse of SAMIDRC marks a significant shift in the conflict’s dynamics and a sobering reckoning for the SANDF and its regional al