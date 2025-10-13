Chadwick Shawa Shares;



“SANGWA THE MAN THE LEGAL MIND



John Sangwa has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to various issues. It is quite amusing to observe how certain zealots from a particular organization have embarked on a campaign to disparage a distinguished individual of his stature.



For those of us who have closely followed politics over the years, even prior to the formation of UPND and PF, John Sangwa’s presence has always lingered in our minds.





This is the same individual who, alongside his legal partner Counsel Robert Simeza, undertook the defense of the former President of Zambia FJT MHSRIP. Their actions were perceived as unpatriotic by some, particularly in light of the numerous revelations regarding FJT’s dealings during his tenure.





However, it is essential to recognize that their involvement was purely a client-business arrangement, a common practice in the legal profession.





Furthermore, John Sangwa also played a role in the petition concerning President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Ironically, the same individuals who are now disparaging him previously regarded him as a hero.





The petition ultimately failed, and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was permitted to run. As a senior counsel, John Sangwa had no choice but to abide by the court’s decision, despite any personal reservations he may have held.





His subsequent remarks, acknowledging President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility to run, were a testament to his commitment to upholding the law, rather than allowing personal emotions to influence his stance.





Given his extensive experience in constitutional matters, John Sangwa is well within his rights to comment, participate, and contribute to any political discourse.





His perspectives on constitutionalism are guided by a strong sense of patriotism, driven by his expertise as a scholar in constitutional law. As a Zambian academic, he feels compelled to speak out when he perceives injustices or irregularities.





Rather than being inconsistent, John Sangwa has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to upholding the law and promoting constitutionalism. 





Chadwick Shawa