SAPS suspects no foul play in deaths of three constables found in Hennops River



The South African Police Service (SAPS) suspects no foul play in the deaths of three constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, and Keamogetswe Buys whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion.





The officers went missing on April 23, 2025, while traveling from Bloemfontein to Limpopo. Their VW Polo was retrieved from the river, and authorities believe the vehicle crashed, rolled, and veered off the N1 highway during a storm, possibly while speeding.





No gunshot wounds were found, and Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya stated the constables were young officers not involved in any major investigations, suggesting the incident was a tragic accident.





However, a highway patrol officer raised concerns about the lack of crash-related evidence, like calls or debris, and ongoing forensic investigations aim to determine the exact cause.