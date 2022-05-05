SARAFINA NTHENGA ATTEMPTS SUICIDE, TAKES DOOM.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Social Media Influencer and Humanitarian artist Sarafina Nthenga was yesterday rushed to the Hospital after taking doom substance in an attempt to commit suicide.

According to the information gathered, Sarafina took doom after bashing comments from people on social media that suggested that she was ugly.

Ms. Sarafina Nthenga had posted a picture on her Facebook page where she was standing with other local women at Chile one’s funeral.

However Sarafina Nthenga complained of being bullied and informed a UK based Zambian Lilian Matambo that she was going to commit suicide.

And Lillian Matambo has confirmed that Sarafina Nthenga attempted suicide by taking doom but was rushed to the Hospital.

She said when she spoke to Ms. Sarafina Nthenga, she was very weak and only said she should take care of her children.

“Thank you to those that rushed to Sarafina Ntenga’s aid and rushed her to hospital after drinking a poisonous substance.Sarafina sent me a message asking me to look after her daughter and when I finally managed to get hold of her she was weak, and saying good bye”

“I added others to the call who are in Zambia and they tried to get her addresses after which her phones went quiet.If you heard her speak you would easily tell she had done something.She is presently in hospital and has been throwing up white subtance as I finally reached her again this morning” she said.

“She asked me to share this.She says she is tired of being cyber bullied and being called names and one touching message is that of someone that said she was a mistake being born”.

“She has also stated that this is her 3rd attempt to committing S.

To the 1000 plus people that have reached out to her she is grateful. I keep encouraging her to stay off facebook and nasty comments.From her tone, she is tired and added that she just wants to go.”

“Those closeby please visit her. No one should be pushed this far”. She said.

Lillian Muntambo wrote…….

Thank you to those that rushed to Sarafina Ntenga’s aid and rushed her to hospital after drinking a poi$onou$ substance…Sarafina sent me a message asking me to look after her daughter and when I finally managed to get hold of her she was weak, and saying good bye…I added others to the call who are in Zambia and they tried to get her addresses after which her phones went quiet.

If you heard her speak you would easily tell she had done something.

She is presently in hospital and has been throwing up white subtance as I finally reached her again this morning…

She asked me to share this nesssge:

She says she is tired of being cyber bullied and being called names and one touching message is that of someone that said she was a mistake being born.

She has also stated that this is her 3rd attempt to committing Suicide.

To the 1000 plus people that have reached out to her she is grateful. I keep encouraging her to stay off facebook and nasty comments…From her tone, she is tired and added that she just wants to go….

Those closeby please visit her…😭😭😭😭 No one should be pushed this far…