SARAFINA NTHENGA ENGAGES COURT TO RESTRAIN XAVEN FROM USING KOPALA QUEEN BRAND





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Social Media personality Sarafina Nthenga Bwembya has engaged the Ndola High Court to restrain musician Rachael Chakwa Mwewa, popularly known as Xaven, from using the Kopala Queen and Ba Kopala Laka trademarks without her consent.





Following the legal action, the court on October 8, 2025, granted an injunction stopping Xaven and anyone doing business with her from using the Kopala Queen brand name, slogan, and related trademarks until the matter is fully determined.





In a statement released to Sun FM TV News Sarafina Nthenga Bwembya confirmed that the injunction also applies to all advertisements, songs, jingles, and promotional materials bearing the disputed trademarks.





Her management has since written to major organizations including Trade Kings Group, Goodlife Events, media houses and music promoters, advising them to desist from using or promoting the brands in any form without authorization.





The case, filed under cause number 2025/HN/328, centers on ownership rights to the Kopala Queen identity, which Sarafina Nthenga claims to have registered and managed.





The company has emphasized that the directive remains in effect until the court delivers its final ruling.