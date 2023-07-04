Sarkodie’s Try Me removed from Apple Music and Spotify

Sarkodie’s controversial song ‘Try Me’, which was a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations in her memoir, has been removed from Apple Music and Spotify.

The song, which was released on June 28, 2023, sparked a lot of backlash from Ghanaians, who accused the rapper of ‘slut shaming’ the actress and disrespecting womanhood.

In her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress claimed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and denied responsibility. She also revealed how he took her to a clinic for an abortion and left her there to bleed.

Sarkodie, however, denied Yvonne’s claims and accused her of lying. He said it was her choice to abort the baby and that she was playing the victim card because the world listens to women more than men.

The song also called out Yvonne for being promiscuous and having multiple partners.

The song has since been taken down from Apple Music and Spotify, following complaints from some gender activists and online users.

One of them, Esther Tawiah, urged the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to ban the song and make Sarkodie a scapegoat for denigrating womanhood.

She said the song’s lyrics belittled the abortion pains of Yvonne Nelson and showed no empathy for her situation.

She made these remarks on GHOne TV, where she was interviewed by Natalie Fort.

One twitter user @ShadrackAmonooC, who joined several users in discussing the latest development, alleged that the song was removed from the streaming platforms because the beat used was sampled without authorisation by the music producer MOG.

Many people have also expressed their displeasure with Sarkodie’s song on social media and called for an apology from him.

Yvonne Nelson has not yet responded to this new development concerning Sarkodie’s Try Me.