SASYDA URGES UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



Lusaka… Tuesday, October 7, 2025 (SMART EAGLES )



The Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA) has called for unity among opposition political parties under the Tonse Alliance as the country prepares for the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking after a consultative meeting with senior figures from the Patriotic Front (PF) and the Tonse Alliance, SASYDA President General Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba emphasized that cohesion among alliance partners was essential to present a credible alternative to the Zambian people.





Mr. Mwamba was part of a delegation that included the Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman MCC Counsel Celestine Mambula Mukandila, Jeff Banda, Mubanga Bwembya, and Jason Mwanza.





The team held discussions with President Peter Sinkamba, MCC Silver Chalikosa, and Professor Naison Ngoma, as well as Hon. Brian Mundubile, Chairperson for Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Affairs, and MCC Hon. Chisopa.





“The discussions centered on the future of the Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance as we move towards next year’s general elections,” Mr. Mwamba said.





“I appealed to Hon. Mundubile to take a leading role in fostering unity within the alliance, considering his influence and aspirations for the PF presidential candidacy,” he added.





Mr. Mwamba stressed that SASYDA remains committed to promoting unity, democracy, and good governance in Zambia.





“Unity remains the cornerstone of success for any political alliance, especially as we approach the forthcoming elections,” he said.



“We therefore call upon all stakeholders to put aside their differences and work collectively towards building a strong, united opposition capable of providing a credible and effective alternative for the Zambian people.”





The meeting forms part of ongoing consultations among opposition leaders aimed at strengthening collaboration ahead of the 2026 polls.