🚨 Breaking News : Satellite Imagery Reveals Fresh Strike Damage at Iran’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Test Site

Commercial satellite images taken on March 11, 2026 by American defense intelligence firm Vantor show three large impact craters punching through the roof of Taleghan 2 — a hardened bunker inside Iran’s Parchin military complex, located roughly 30 km southeast of Tehran.

The facility is linked to explosives and missile research, and analysts say it historically housed high-explosive testing equipment tied to nuclear weapons design including systems used to simulate the triggering of a nuclear detonation. (PBS)

Imagery from March 6 confirmed that other parts of Parchin had already been struck, but Taleghan 2 remained untouched at that time making the March 11 images the first evidence of a direct hit on the facility.

Iran had been racing to harden the site since May 2025, encasing it in a concrete shell and burying it under layers of soil in what analysts described as a deliberate effort to shield it from aerial attack.

The munitions used have not been confirmed, but the size and pattern of the impact points are broadly consistent with what was observed at Fordow and Natanz after Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, when U.S. B-2 bombers dropped GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker-buster bombs on those facilities.

Whether this latest strike has permanently neutralized Taleghan 2 a site Iran has now rebuilt and re-struck multiple times remains to be seen. (Iran International)

📡 Sources: The War Zone (TWZ), Vantor Satellite Intelligence, Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), Reuters

⚠️ Note: The specific weapon used has not been officially confirmed. The GBU-57 connection is based on visual analysis by open-source analysts, not official U.S. government statements.