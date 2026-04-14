Satellite Imagery Reveals Multiple U.S. Warships Positioned 200 km from Iran





Newly released satellite imagery shows several U.S. naval vessels operating near the eastern edge of the Gulf of Oman, approximately 200 kilometers off Iran’s coastline.





The positioning places the warships within close operational range, highlighting an intensified military presence as tensions continue to rise across the region.





The development signals heightened readiness, with forces maintaining strategic proximity to one of the world’s most sensitive maritime zones.