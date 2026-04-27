Satellite images reveal widespread destruction in south Lebanon towns after Israeli assault

Satellite images taken on April 16 show extensive damage across the towns of al-Qozah and Beit Lif in southern Lebanon.

Large sections of both areas appear flattened or heavily damaged, with residential buildings reduced to rubble following sustained air and ground operations.

Analysis indicates that hundreds of structures have been destroyed or left uninhabitable, highlighting the scale of the offensive.

In some locations, entire neighborhoods appear completely leveled, with little infrastructure remaining.

The images underscore the severe impact on civilian areas, even as ceasefire efforts continue.