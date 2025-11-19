🇺🇸🇸🇦 BREAKING!!!! SAUDI ARABIA DESIGNATED MAJOR NON-NATO ALLY





President Donald Trump has announced a formal U.S. military security guarantee for Saudi Arabia, designating the Kingdom as a “Major non-NATO Ally” and unveiling a brand-new Strategic Defense Agreement with Riyadh.





This is historic. It means Washington is now committing to Saudi Arabia’s defense in a way it never has before, a level of partnership previously reserved for countries like Japan, Israel, and South Korea.





Trump is effectively locking the U.S. and Saudi Arabia into a long-term military, economic, and technological alliance, something no administration has dared to do.





This is a seismic geopolitical shift. The entire region just changed.