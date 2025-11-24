Saudi Arabia is undertaking the Saudi Green Initiative to combat desertification by planting 10 billion trees and restoring 74 million hectares of land.





The initiative uses advanced technology such as sophisticated irrigation, recycled water, and innovative soil treatments to make this transformation possible, even in arid conditions. Local programs, like Green Riyadh, are specifically focused on greening urban areas.





Key aspects of the Saudi Green Initiative

Tree planting: The goal is to plant 10 billion trees across the country.



Land restoration: The initiative aims to restore over 74 million hectares of land.





Urban greening: Programs like Green Riyadh are planting millions of trees in cities to lower temperatures and improve air quality.





Technological approach: The project uses advanced irrigation, recycled water, AI-powered drones, and novel soil technologies to support plant growth in harsh climates.





Environmental benefits: The initiative seeks to combat desertification, reduce sandstorms, decrease carbon emissions, and improve the overall quality of life.