Saudi Arabia Reportedly Furious at U.S. Over “Project Freedom” — Operation Put on Hold





Saudi Arabia was reportedly angered after the U.S. launched “Project Freedom” without properly coordinating with Gulf allies first.





Riyadh allegedly viewed the move as disrespectful and refused to let Saudi territory become part of a wider conflict with Iran.





Following the backlash, the operation reportedly lost key regional support and was later paused as Washington shifted back toward negotiations instead of expanding military action.