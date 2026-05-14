Saudi, Kuwaiti strikes hit Iran-linked militias in Iraq during war

Saudi fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Iran-linked Shi’ite militia targets inside Iraq during the Iran war, while retaliatory strikes were also launched from Kuwait into Iraqi territory, Reuters reported citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Sources cited by Reuters included three Iraqi military and security officials, a Western official and two people briefed on the matter, including one in the United States.

According to one Western official and another source familiar with the operations, Saudi air force fighter jets targeted Iran-backed militia positions near the kingdom’s northern border with Iraq.

The Western official said some of the Saudi strikes took place around the time of the April 7 US-Iran ceasefire, underscoring how military activity in the region continued even as diplomacy sought to halt the wider conflict.