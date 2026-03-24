Saudi Prince Urging Trump To Destroy Iranian Govt

Saudi Prince Urging Trump To Destroy Iranian Government



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed President Donald Trump to continue the war in Iran, and urged him to go as far as destroying the government in Tehran, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The newspaper’s report — based on people briefed by American officials on calls between Trump and the kingdom’s de facto ruler — comes as the president has swung from hinting at ending military action to ramping up pressure on the hardline regime.

Amid this uncertainty, Prince Mohammed has reportedly tried to convince Trump that the conflict presents a “historic opportunity” to remake the Middle East.

During their conversations, the crown prince has argued that allowing Iran to limp on as a failed state means it will continue to pose a threat to the security of the Gulf region, and that getting rid of the government is the only way to eliminate the danger.

Prince Mohammed is also said to have pressed for attacks against Iran’s energy infrastructure and argued the U.S. should consider putting boots on the ground to force the government out of power.

Source:New York Times: