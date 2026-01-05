SCANDAL: GOVT BUYS KING AIR B200 PLANE OVER PRICED $1.3M FOR $7.5M- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

SCANDAL; GOVERNMENT BUYS KING AIR B200 PLANE OVER PRICED $1.3M FOR $7.5M





A Beechcraft King Air B200’s price varies significantly, but expect used models to range roughly from $1.3 million to over $3.9 million, depending on age, condition, and upgrade.





But government has bought this aged plane worth around $1.5m for $7.5million ( K167million) about $6million than the market price.





“The government, through the Ministry of Health, has acquired a King Air Beechcraft B200 aircraft for the Zambia Flying Doctor Service (ZFDS), to operate out of Peter Zuze Airport in Ndola” said Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima





Those close to the process said the said plane was earlier advertised for sale for $1.5m.



Minister of Health Dr. Elijah J. Muchima officially unveils the newly acquired King Air B200 aircraft for the Zambia Flying Doctor Service at Peter Zuze Airport, Ndola.





This aircraft becomes the fourth in the Flying Doctor Service fleet and the third aircraft acquired since the UPNDGovernment came into office, reinforcing President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to strengthening emergency medical evacuations and expanding access to specialised healthcare nationwide.





The Zambia Flying Doctor Service utilises a small, versatile fleet, primarily known for operating two Cessna 208B Grand Caravans (rugged for bush strips, ~12 seats) and a Britten-Norman Islander (smaller, versatile, offering critical aero-medical and charter services from hubs like Ndola (FLSK) for reaching remote areas in Zambia. Managed by Chief Executive Officer, Dr. George Ng’uni, ZFDS focuses on flexibility, using reliable single-engine turboprops (Caravans) to cover vast, underdeveloped areas.