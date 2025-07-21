SCCI BOSS’S WIFE, TRADITIONAL DOCS CHARGED WITH MURDER





POLICE have formally charged the wife of the director of Seed Control and Certification Institute (SCCI) and two traditional doctors for his murder, which occurred last year.





Francisco Miti died around 16:00 hours on August 23 last year at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after succumbing to injuries following an alleged break into his house.





Zambia Police Service public relations officer Rae Hamoonga said yesterday that the three suspects, identified as Meya Musamba Miti (deceased’s wife), Florence Banda, commonly known as ‘Dr Habakkuk’, and Yamikani Banda, also known as ‘Dr Sekamanda’, have been formally charged with the offence of murder.





Mr Hamoonga said the three suspects are currently in police detention.





“The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide a follow-up update on the reported case of murder initially recorded by Chilanga Police Station at 03:45 hours on August 18 last year,” he said.



ZDM