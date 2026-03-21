SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME A GOOD INITIATIVE BUT LACKS SUSTAINABILITY AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION BASED INITIATIVE- Saboi Imboela

SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME A GOOD INITIATIVE BUT LACKS SUSTAINABILITY AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION BASED INITIATIVE



Lusaka, 20-03-2026.



The National Democratic Congress, NDC, Party supports every effort and initiatives that puts food in a learner’s stomach; hunger has no place in a classroom.





The UPND government school-feeding program is a good-hearted initiative, progressive and we acknowledge the children now receiving meals they would otherwise miss at home. But goodwill is not a plan. It lasts for a short while, and government should not embark or focus on programs that lack sustainability, if we are to fight zero hunger as a country by 2030 and beyond.





We are concerned by what we see today, pots and maize delivered from Lusaka without a legal framework, without budget ring-fencing and without school driven ownership production.





This is a moment to reflect and work together as a nation to develop a mechanism for sustainability for our children.





The school feeding program in its current form is like climbing a mountain on a bicycle with no chain: energy expended, motion promised, progress and sustainability unlikely.





Fellow citizens, some of the sustainability questions we cannot dodge are:



-When political winds shift, do the pots and spoons disappear?





-Are we teaching learners to wait for handouts rather than to grow, harvest, and manage?

-Who will pay for food when donor trucks stall and central allocations shrink?





As NDC, we propose a shift from feeding to food sovereignty in schools:



-implement a Legal & budget based program. Pass a School Feeding and Production Act that earmarks land, water rights, and a modest annual grant for each school garden/livestock project for food security and income.





-Empower schools to produce food like vegetables, poultry, fish all tied to agriculture classes; surplus sold to a revolving fund for seed and feed.

Let schools feel the ownership through production and accountability and not only ministerial level.





We do not oppose feeding children today; we oppose building tomorrow’s hunger on today’s populists ideas and initiatives.





The UPND government should focus now from a distribution program to a production platform, one that survives beyond any single party’s term and earns respect through lasting, home-grown solutions.





Let us fight hunger with hoes and let the measure be a school in Mongu feeding itself in 2030 without a memo from Cabinet.



Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- National Democratic Congress- NDC