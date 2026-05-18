School teacher  arrested for allegedly having s33x with a student in his classroom

A high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having s33x with a student in his classroom after another student saw them together.





Texas physics and astronomy teacher Chad Allen Rodriguez, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison after being charged on Saturday, May 16, with a second-degree felony for s£x with a 17-year-old girl.





The teacher, who is also a football and track coach at John Jay High School in San Antonio, started flirting with the girl after meeting last October, according to WOAI.





They then started sexting each other X-rated videos and pictures and meeting in the teacher’s classroom for s33x, according to authorities.





The hookups were exposed last Thursday when another student spotted them alone in his classroom, according to the court docs, which did not reveal exactly what the other student saw to raise suspicions.





However, after being spotted, the girl walked out and went on to tell cops about having sex with the teacher, according to the court documents.





Rodriguez was put on leave from the school he’d worked at for 10 years, according to the district, which said it was “cooperating fully with law enforcement.”





Rodriguez was charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony.