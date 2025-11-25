SCIENTISTS WARN: THE NEXT WEAPON OF WAR COULD BE YOUR BRAIN

Forget drones, missiles, cyberattacks – the new battlefield may be the space between your ears.



UK researchers are sounding the alarm that breakthroughs in neuroscience could be twisted into mind-altering weapons capable of sedating, confusing, or even controlling people with terrifying precision.



Not sci-fi – a “wake-up call.”

The warning comes from a new analysis tracing how CNS-acting chemicals have been weaponized before – from Cold War delirium agents to Russia’s fentanyl-based assault during the 2002 Moscow theater siege that killed 120 hostages.



Now, as scientists map the neural circuits governing fear, aggression, and decision-making, the worry is simple:

The same tools used to treat brain disorders could be turned into tools to rewrite behavior.



There’s a loophole too – the Chemical Weapons Convention bans these weapons in war, but not necessarily in law enforcement, giving authoritarian states all the wiggle room they need.



The researchers want a “holistic arms control” crackdown – ethics training, treaty updates, human-rights oversight, the whole stack.



Because if we don’t act fast?

The next arms race won’t be nuclear. It’ll be neurological.

History says the mind is far too tempting a weapon for world powers to leave untouched.

Source: NY Post

