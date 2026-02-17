SDA CHURCH FIRES 19 PASTORS.



The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nakuru, Kenya has fired 19 pastors over alleged misconduct and formation of a parallel apostasy group.





The Central Rift Valley Conference claims the pastors defied church doctrine and organised under an unrecognised Mid Rift Valley Union of Churches Conference.





The pastors, including Daniel Kerochi, deny the allegations, saying they remain faithful to SDA policies and answer to the global headquarters in Maryland, USA.





The CRVC circular bars the pastors from preaching, teaching, collecting tithes, or representing the church, echoing past splits within Kenya’s Adventist community.



CREDIT: HOPE TV KENYA