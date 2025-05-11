SDA LEADER DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SUPPORT



Seventh Day Adventist Church Southern Zambia Union Conference President VANNY MUNYUMBWE says assumptions that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is favouring the SDA church compared to other denominations are illogical and unfair.





Dr. MUNYUMBWE says President HICHILEMA is a member of the SDA and helps the church as a member.



He said in an interview that people need to accord the President the privileges of every church member to support the congregation in any way he can.





Dr. MUNYUMBWE adds that it is not right to say that the President must do for all churches what he does for the SDA because he has proved that he considers all churches as one.





Meanwhile, Dr. MUNYUMBWE has dismissed allegations that the SDA did not accept a donation from a church member based on political affiliation.





He says the committee of elders only guided that the donation be made after the donation of the President in line with state protocol.



ZNBC