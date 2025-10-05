SDA pastor threatens to beat elder over camp meeting money



By Catherine Pule



A SEVENTH Day Adventist (SDA) church elder of Choma district of Southern Province has reported his district pastor to the Musi O Tunya Conference for threatening violence against him after he asked the pastor in question about the utilisation of camp meeting funds.





Hermet Muchindu, a respected elder and stewardship leader at Kasensa SDA church, narrated in a letter addressed to the ministerial director Pastor Edwin Mundia how Pastor Slogar Shiluwe sang hymns of insults against him for questioning how district funds were being spent on an upcoming camp meeting.





According to the letter seen by Kalemba, Muchindu had noted during the meeting that church funds were intended for the entire district and not just one town or Cheenzu zone.





He also questioned the pastor on why the 2026 camp meeting was already planned for Cheenzu when there were no official minutes documenting a change of site from their usual, Lundwe.





According to Muchindu, it was after those questions were raised in the meeting when Pastor Shiluwe asked for a minute to respond to him but quickly changed like a chameleon and turned into mini ‘Undertaker’ by trying to pounce on him.





Muchindu said instead of the man of God responding in a mature way, his brown face turned into the exact shade of a tomato and accused him of causing confusion, while drenching him in bus station insults.





In fear of being caught up in the exchange of “holy punches” Dorcas mothers who were present are said to have fled the scene while holding up their long blue dresses and leaving in their trail a cloud of dust thicker than a speeding Hilux would leave on the pendicle road.





“It was now at this point where Pastor Shiluwe demanded a chance to speak.The Pastor with a strong voice started shouting at me and accusing me of bringing confusion to the House.”





“I tried to defend my concerns but Pastor Slogar Shiluwe was very angry and said as long as he is the pastor for Choma West Mission District we should all forget about going to Lundwe (defying what the house agreed upon),” read the letter.





“I reminded him that we don’t have such minutes of change but he continued shouting at me reaching an extent of saying, “you are old enough, why are bringing problems to the meeting?” And then in a very high speed, he made a strong move towards me. I was about 10m away from him but he managed to almost land on me within a twinkling of an eye.”





He said the pastor was however blocked by some attendees who dragged him to the opposite direction and talked sense into him.





“Among the people who draged the Pastor due to the panic and confused state I was in, I can only remember a few, elder Senjani from Lilly Park, elder Himbotwe from Sikayuni, elder Mweemba from Kasensa, elder Bbunta from Uphill,” said Muchindu.





“Because of this confusion some people left the meeting and went back to their homes such as the Mighty singers from Uphill who were invited to offer music during the meeting.”





The elder is now seeking Justice for the ill treatment that most church members have endured for years with their district pastor.





He lamented that he was now living in fear and his Christian life had been affected as he does not intend on attending church.





“I am now living in fear and my Christian life is affected because it is clear that Pastor Shiluwe has taken matters physical and no one knows what he is planning next,” he lamented…



(Credit: Kalemba)